Flyers fire GM Chuck Fletcher, name Danny Briere interim replacement: reports

The Philadelphia Flyers have fired general manager Chuck Fletcher and promoted franchise great Danny Briere to the interim job, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Friday.

Team failed to make major trade deadline moves in midst of disappointing season

Dan Gelston · The Associated Press ·
A man in a suit looks ahead.
Philadelphia Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher, seen above in 2022, was fired on Friday, with the team naming ex-player Danny Briere his interim replacement. (Matt Rourke/The Associated Press)

Fletcher was fired a week after he failed to make any major moves at the trade deadline for the scuffling franchise. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move had not officially been announced.

The Flyers, who had just one playoff berth during Fletcher's 4-½ years on the job, are set to play Saturday in Pittsburgh. The Flyers are 24-30-11 this season and well out of the playoff race.

Briere helped the Flyers to their last Stanley Cup appearance in 2010, when they lost to the Chicago.

He's been considered a rising star in the front office and was promoted last year from his player development role to special assistant to the GM.

Briere is the third member of the 2005-06 Sabres team to land a GM job, joining co-captain Chris Drury, who's with the New York Rangers, and Mike Grier with the San Jose Sharks.

