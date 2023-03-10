Flyers fire GM Chuck Fletcher, name Danny Briere interim replacement: reports
Team failed to make major trade deadline moves in midst of disappointing season
The Philadelphia Flyers have fired general manager Chuck Fletcher and promoted franchise great Danny Briere to the interim job, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Friday.
Fletcher was fired a week after he failed to make any major moves at the trade deadline for the scuffling franchise. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move had not officially been announced.
The Flyers, who had just one playoff berth during Fletcher's 4-½ years on the job, are set to play Saturday in Pittsburgh. The Flyers are 24-30-11 this season and well out of the playoff race.
He's been considered a rising star in the front office and was promoted last year from his player development role to special assistant to the GM.
Briere is the third member of the 2005-06 Sabres team to land a GM job, joining co-captain Chris Drury, who's with the New York Rangers, and Mike Grier with the San Jose Sharks.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?