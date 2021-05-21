Lomberg's OT winner caps comeback as Panthers narrow series deficit with Lightning
Florida erases Tampa's 2-goal lead in final frame, kills OT penalty before winner
Ryan Lomberg scored on a breakaway 5:56 into overtime to cap a furious comeback and give the Florida Panthers a 6-5 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night in Game 3 of the first-round Central Division playoff matchup.
The Panthers cut the Lightning's lead to 2-1 in the best-of-seven series by scoring twice in the third period, killing off a penalty at the start overtime and winning it.
Radko Gudas gained possession off a faceoff deep in his own zone and flicked the puck ahead to Lomberg, who barreled in on goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy.
Game 4 is Saturday at Amalie Arena.
Braden Point's power-play goal in the second period snapped a 3-3 tie less than two minutes after Alex Wennberg scored on the power play for the Panthers, who led 2-0 after Sam Bennett and Gudas solved Vasilevskiy in the first 7:05 of the opening period.
WATCH | Lomberg's OT winner narrows Panthers' series deficit:
Once the Lightning got started, it didn't take long to erase their early deficit.
Two nights after stopping 32 of 33 shots to win Game 2 on the road, Vasilevskiy finished with 41 saves in Tampa Bay's first home playoff game in more than two years. The Lightning had been 28-0-0 when leading after two periods this season, including the playoffs.
Goalie Chris Driedger made his second career postseason start for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky, a 5-4 loser in Game 1, replaced him at the start of the third period and stopped all nine shots he faced to get the victory.
WATCH | Stanley Cup Playoff preview: Central Division:
