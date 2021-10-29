Skip to Main Content
NHL·Breaking

Head coach Joel Quenneville resigns from Panthers amid investigation into Chicago's sexual assault allegations

Joel Quenneville tendered his resignation as head coach of the Florida Panthers on Thursday amid an ongoing investigation into allegations of sexual assaults levied against a former Chicago video coach.

63-year-old head coach met with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman on Thursday

CBC Sports ·
The Panthers announced Joel Quenneville resigned as head coach of the team Thursday. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Joel Quenneville tendered his resignation as head coach of the Florida Panthers on Thursday amid an ongoing investigation into allegations of sexual assaults levied against a former Chicago video coach.

The 63-year-old, who coached Chicago from 2008-2018, met with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman on Thursday to discuss his response to the organizational mishandling of the allegations that Brad Aldrich sexually assaulted a player during the team's Stanley Cup run in 2010.

Details of Chicago's internal investigation of the allegations were released this week, resulting in the departures of general manager Stan Bowman and senior vice president of hockey operations Al MacIsaac from the organization.

The Panthers said an interim head coach announcement would be forthcoming.

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now