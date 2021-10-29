Head coach Joel Quenneville resigns from Panthers amid investigation into Chicago's sexual assault allegations
63-year-old head coach met with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman on Thursday
Joel Quenneville tendered his resignation as head coach of the Florida Panthers on Thursday amid an ongoing investigation into allegations of sexual assaults levied against a former Chicago video coach.
The 63-year-old, who coached Chicago from 2008-2018, met with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman on Thursday to discuss his response to the organizational mishandling of the allegations that Brad Aldrich sexually assaulted a player during the team's Stanley Cup run in 2010.
Details of Chicago's internal investigation of the allegations were released this week, resulting in the departures of general manager Stan Bowman and senior vice president of hockey operations Al MacIsaac from the organization.
The Panthers said an interim head coach announcement would be forthcoming.
More to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?