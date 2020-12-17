Panthers sign former Senators all-star Anthony Duclair to 1-year deal
All-star winger Anthony Duclair has agreed to join the Florida Panthers on a one-year contract, the team announced Thursday.
25-year-old winger had career-high 23 goals, 17 assists last season
All-star winger Anthony Duclair has agreed to join the Florida Panthers on a one-year contract, the team announced Thursday.
The 25-year-old Duclair had a career-high 23 goals and 17 assists for Ottawa last season. Florida becomes his sixth team; Duclair has 79 goals and 83 assists in parts of six NHL seasons.
"Anthony is a dynamic and highly skilled player who is capable of being a dependable offensive contributor for our team" Panthers general manager Bill Zito said. "He possesses tremendous speed and goal-scoring ability and earned an opportunity to be named an NHL All-Star last season."
Duclair has also played for Columbus, Chicago, Arizona and the New York Rangers.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.