Pavelski's pair of goals leads Stars past Flames

Joe Pavelski scored twice, including an empty-net goal, as the Dallas Stars continued their red-hot play with a 3-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night.

Calgary native Justin Dowling's first NHL goal was the winner for Dallas (9-8-2), which is 8-1-1 in its last 10 games after stumbling to a 1-7-1 start to the season.

Sean Monahan scored as Calgary (10-8-3) lost in regulation for just the second time at home (6-2-2).

Ben Bishop made 24 saves to improve to 6-5-1.

Cam Talbot turned aside 29 shots in the Flames' net.

Dowling had only three career points heading into Wednesday's game. He toe-dragged around Talbot and fired from a sharp angle just inside the far goal post to make it 2-0.

The unassisted goal at 6:38 of the third came just seconds after the Flames blew a chance to pull even. Mark Giordano and Mikael Backlund went back and forth with short passes on a 3-on-1 before Backlund fired wide from directly in front.

Monahan's power-play goal cut Calgary's deficit to 2-1 at 9:57 of the third period. Taking advantage of a double-minor for high-sticking on Radek Faksa, who accidentally clipped Johnny Gaudreau in the face, Monahan knocked in his fifth goal of the season from the side of the net.

Dominant 2nd period

The Stars took the lead in a dominant second period in which they outshot Calgary 18-6 and scored the only goal.

The momentum got going early thanks to a goaltender interference penalty from Sam Bennett. It was on the sixth shot of that power play that Pavelski put a bouncing puck past Talbot.

In a scoreless first period that saw both teams put up eight shots, Calgary had the better of the chances, but could not solve Bishop.

The best opportunity came in the game's opening minute when Andrew Mangiapane appeared to have Bishop beaten. Mangiapane tried to tuck the puck behind the Stats goaltender as he skated across the top of the crease, he couldn't get it past his outstretched pad.

The Stars will look to keep rolling Thursday night when they play in Vancouver against the Canucks.