Sharks celebrate Patrick Marleau's homecoming with flame-filled feast
Elias Lindholm scores Calgary's lone goal as Flames drop 2nd straight
Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist to help the San Jose Sharks beat the Calgary Flames 3-1 on Sunday night.
The 40-year-old Marleau spent the first 19 seasons of his career in San Jose and ranks first in franchise history in points (1,085) and goals (509), among other categories. After two seasons with Toronto he was traded to Carolina during the summer and then had his contract bought out.
Marleau signed a one-year deal to return to San Jose on Oct. 9 and scored two goals in his first game back to lead the Sharks to their first win of the season the next day. He has totalled five points in two games.
Elias Lindholm scored for Calgary, which has lost two straight and three of its last four. The Flames were playing their third road game in four days and second in as many days.
Marleau and Couture each had an assist on Meier's first goal of the season just over three minutes into the game.
Labanc scored midway through the first to give San Jose a 2-0 lead. Erik Karlsson and Tomas Hertl assisted on Labanc's second goal of the season.
The Flames scored at 6:43 of the second period, when Lindholm redirected T.J. Brodie's shot off a face off.
San Jose extended its lead to 3-1 on Hertl's San Jose's first shorthanded goal of the season with 1:45 left in the second period.
Cam Talbot had 17 saves in his Calgary debut. The 31-year-old, signed a one-year free agent contract with the Flames in the off-season after splitting time last season between Edmonton and Philadelphia.
