Flames escape Ottawa with late winner
Austin Czarnik's goal gives Calgary the edge in battle of Tkachuk brothers
Matthew Tkachuk's Calgary Flames defeated the Ottawa Senators 2-1 Sunday night, but it was younger brother Brady Tkachuk who earned family bragging rights.
"I'll let him from a personal standpoint take this one," said Matthew. "I know we play them again in a month so I'll be pressing to get one that night.
"I'm happy for him, happy for my family. What a weekend they had. All they were talking about was how much fun they had."
There were over 30 Tkachuk family members on hand for the game wearing specially made jerseys to support both teams. Prior to the game the brothers made a pre-game pact of no fighting with a handshake. A special moment saw the brothers take the opening faceoff.
Following the game Brady gave his grandmother, who shed tears after he scored, the game puck.
"It was a special night, but I wish we came away with the two points," said Brady.
Czarnik scored the winner in the final minute of regulation as he beat Craig Anderson high.
Anderson was busy stopping 33 shots for the Senators (22-35-5), who have now lost four straight.
"Overall I thought the guys played hard and I thought we did a lot of good things playing with the puck trying to make plays," said Anderson. "It's just one of those games where you just didn't know which bounce was going to be the difference."
Welcome distraction
The brotherly battle was a welcome distraction for Ottawa fans who eagerly await news on Mark Stone's future as Monday's trade deadline approaches. Stone was a healthy scratch for the third straight game.
In addition to Stone, Cody Ceci and Mikkel Boedker were late scratches, leading to speculation the pair could also be on the move.
Flames coach Bill Peters admitted he'd never seen that scenario play out before.
"They were identical plays basically so I was confident on the challenge obviously," said Peters. "If ours was no good I didn't think that was going to be any good either."
Seconds before Czarnik scored the winner the newly-acquired Anthony Duclair nearly scored as he rang a shot off the post.
Duclair debuts for Senators
Duclair, who was acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, was playing his third game in as many days, but his first with Ottawa.
"It was definitely tough, especially in the third period," said Duclair. "I felt my legs cramping up, but I'll stick with it. It was a good first game I think, especially playing at home. It was nice."
The Flames dominated in the second period, but Anderson was able to come up big when necessary and the Senators tied it on Brady Tkachuk's 14th of the season.
After being outplayed much of the period the younger Tkachuk took a pass just outside Ottawa's blueline, broke in alone on Rittich and slid a backhand under the left pad. Brady Tkachuk looked up to where his family members were cheering and raised his arms.
"I was pretty excited," said Brady. "It was a special moment and the excitement got the best of me."
