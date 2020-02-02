Goalies step into the ring as Oilers romp past Flames in Battle of Alberta
Connor McDavid scored twice to lead the Edmonton Oilers to an 8-3 victory over the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday night.
Provincial rivaly reaches fever pitch as netminders ejected in wild middle frame
Connor McDavid scored twice to lead the Edmonton Oilers to an 8-3 victory over the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday night.
Kailer Yamamoto had a goal and an assist for the Oilers (28-18-6), who have won two straight games since losing 4-3 in a shootout at home to the Flames on Wednesday.
Zack Kassian, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Caleb Jones, Sam Gagner and Gaetan Haas also scored, while Leon Draisaitl had four assists.
Oilers goalie Mike Smith made 15 saves to record the win before being ejected from the game with 24 seconds left in the second period for a secondary fight with Flames netminder Cam Talbot.
Mikko Koskinen played the final 20:24 of the game in net for the Oilers and stopped all eight shots he faced.
Buddy Robinson, Elias Lindholm and Matthew Tkachuk scored for the Flames (27-20-6), while Mark Giordano had two assists.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.