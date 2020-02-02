Goalies step into the ring as Oilers romp past Flames in Battle of Alberta

Connor McDavid scored twice to lead the Edmonton Oilers to an 8-3 victory over the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday night.

Kailer Yamamoto had a goal and an assist for the Oilers (28-18-6), who have won two straight games since losing 4-3 in a shootout at home to the Flames on Wednesday.

Zack Kassian, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Caleb Jones, Sam Gagner and Gaetan Haas also scored, while Leon Draisaitl had four assists.

Oilers goalie Mike Smith made 15 saves to record the win before being ejected from the game with 24 seconds left in the second period for a secondary fight with Flames netminder Cam Talbot.

Mikko Koskinen played the final 20:24 of the game in net for the Oilers and stopped all eight shots he faced.