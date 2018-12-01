Backlund leads Flames to easy victory over Kings

Mikael Backlund had two goals and an assist to lead the Calgary Flames to a 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday.

Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan also scored for the Flames (15-9-2), who sit atop the Pacific Division standings with 32 points, one ahead of the Anaheim Ducks (13-10-5). Matthew Tkachuk and Elias Lindholm finished with two assists each.

Goalie Mike Smith made 13 saves to record his second straight win and improve his record to 7-7-1.

Adrian Kempe scored the lone goal for the Kings (9-16-1), who lost their second straight game after dropping a 3-2 road decision to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.

After giving up an early goal, rookie Kings goalie Calvin Petersen settled in and finished with 33 saves.

Calgary opened the scoring 36 seconds into the first period when Backlund let a harmless-looking shot go from the top of the faceoff circle that beat Petersen over his left pad.