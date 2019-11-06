Clutch Tkachuk pots another OT winner to complete Flames' comeback vs. Coyotes

Matthew Tkachuk scored the overtime winner for the Calgary Flames in a 4-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday.

Trailing 3-1 late in the third period, Calgary's Tkachuk and Mark Giordano scored in a 59-second span to send the game to overtime.

Tkachuk produced the winner with 33 seconds remaining in extra time.

Johnny Gaudreau also scored for Calgary (9-7-2). David Rittich made 34 saves.

Clayton Keller, Christian Dvorak and Vinnie Hinostroza scored for the Coyotes (9-4-2).

Antti Raanta got the start for Arizona after Darcy Kuemper picked up the OT win the previous night in Edmonton. The Finn posted 39 saves in the loss.

Giordano threaded a low shot through traffic to score stick side at 17:19 of the third period. Tkachuk beat Raanta with a shot from the top of the circle for a power-play goal at 16:30.

Hinostroza pounced on a turnover behind Calgary's net and beat Rittich's glove at 10:31 for his first of the season.

Gaudreau ends personal, team slump

Gaudreau halved a 2-0 deficit with a power-play goal at 17:16 of the second period. The winger ended Calgary's 0-for-13 drought with a man advantage.

With Carl Soderberg serving a hooking penalty, Gaudreau redirected a Tkachuk cross-ice pass by Raanta to end a 12-game streak without a goal.

After Raanta rebuffed a breaking Mark Jankowski to open the period, Dvorak tipped an off-speed Phil Kessel shot past Rittich at 4:09.

Rittich denied Michael Grabner on a breakaway with his right pad with two and a half minutes remaining in the period.

Keller scored for the visitors at 8:29 when Calgary turned the puck over in its zone near the blue-line. Nick Schmaltz in the high slot dished to Keller for a top-shelf, one-timer.

Schmaltz, 23, collected his team-leading 14th point of the season.

Calgary winger Milan Lucic served the second game of his two-game suspension for punching Blue Jackets winger Kole Sherwood on Saturday.

Calgary is at home to the New Jersey Devils and the Coyotes host Columbus on Thursday.