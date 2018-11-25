Skip to Main Content
Flames coach takes puck to the face in rout of Coyotes

Hockey Night in Canada

Recap

Flames coach takes puck to the face in rout of Coyotes

Calgary Flames coach Bill Peters wasn't around to watch about 10 minutes of a 6-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes after he was hit in the left jaw with a puck while standing in his customary spot in the bench area early in the second period.

Bill Peters leaves game briefly as Calgary gets balanced attack

The Associated Press ·
Calgary Flames centre Sean Monahan (23), centre Austin Czarnik (27) and forward Matthew Tkachuk (19) look on as training staff treat head coach Bill Peters who was struck in the face with a puck during the second period on Sunday. (Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press)
Noah Hanifan and Mark Jankowski each scored twice, former Coyotes goalie Mike Smith just missed his 38th career shutout and the Calgary Flames routed Arizona 6-1 on Sunday.

Smith, making his first start in five games, made 28 saves in his first win since Nov. 1.

Calgary led 6-0 before Clayton Keller scored for Arizona with 6:16 remaining.

Three of the Flames' goals were short-handed. The Coyotes have allowed five shorted-handed goals in their last two games.

Sean Monahan and T.J. Brodie also scored for Calgary. The Flames rebounded from a loss at Las Vegas on Friday night and have won four of five. Arizona has lost four in a row, counting in overtime loss, and has been outscored 11-2 in the two games since goalie Antti Raanta returned after missing eight games with a lower-body injury.

Calgary coach Tim Peters wasn't around to watch about 10 minutes of the game after he was hit in the left jaw with a puck while standing in his customary spot in the bench area early in the second period. He needed stitches and returned late in the period.

About the only thing that did go wrong for Calgary was Elias Lindholm's failed penalty shot attempt, the puck knocked away by Raanta.

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us