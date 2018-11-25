Flames coach takes puck to the face in rout of Coyotes
Bill Peters leaves game briefly as Calgary gets balanced attack
Smith, making his first start in five games, made 28 saves in his first win since Nov. 1.
Calgary led 6-0 before Clayton Keller scored for Arizona with 6:16 remaining.
Three of the Flames' goals were short-handed. The Coyotes have allowed five shorted-handed goals in their last two games.
Sean Monahan and T.J. Brodie also scored for Calgary. The Flames rebounded from a loss at Las Vegas on Friday night and have won four of five. Arizona has lost four in a row, counting in overtime loss, and has been outscored 11-2 in the two games since goalie Antti Raanta returned after missing eight games with a lower-body injury.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Flames?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Flames</a>' Bill Peters really took it on the chin. 😳<br><br>The tough coach returned to the bench with stitches after taking a puck to the face. <a href="https://t.co/OZdVOdzdro">https://t.co/OZdVOdzdro</a> <a href="https://t.co/GBjmbeT4jz">pic.twitter.com/GBjmbeT4jz</a>—@hockeynight
Calgary coach Tim Peters wasn't around to watch about 10 minutes of the game after he was hit in the left jaw with a puck while standing in his customary spot in the bench area early in the second period. He needed stitches and returned late in the period.
About the only thing that did go wrong for Calgary was Elias Lindholm's failed penalty shot attempt, the puck knocked away by Raanta.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.