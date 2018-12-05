Flames top Blue Jackets in wild high-scoring affair

Johnny Gaudreau had two goals and two assists, and the Calgary Flames scored five goals in the second period to rally past the Columbus Blue Jackets 9-6 on Tuesday night.

Cam Atkinson netted a hat trick for Columbus to extend his point streak to 11 games, but the Blue Jackets lost their second straight.

Sean Monahan also had two goals and two assists for Calgary, which scored five straight goals for a 6-4 lead during the second period. Monahan opened that barrage 1:55 into the second, and Elias Lindholm, Matthew Tkachuk, Noah Hanifin and TJ Brodie followed with goals. Tkachuk, Hanifin and Brodie scored in a span of 1:53.

Monahan, Gaudreau and Austin Czarnik each scored in the third period for Calgary.

David Rittich and Mike Smith combined to stop 24 shots for the Flames. Calgary earned a point in its fifth straight game to stay atop the Pacific Division and improved to 17-9-2.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 18 of 26 shots before being replaced in the third period by Joonas Korpisalo.

Zach Werenski, Josh Anderson and Nick Foligno also scored for Columbus.