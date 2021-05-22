NHL hits Carolina's Jordan Staal with fine for 'dangerous' Game 3 trip
Carolina forward Jordan Staal was fined $5,000 US Saturday for what the NHL called a dangerous trip on Nashville's Luke Kunin.
Staal committed penalty in 2nd period of Friday night's loss to Predators
The fine is the maximum allowed under the collective bargaining agreement.
It was announced hours after Nashville beat Carolina 5-4 in double overtime Friday night to pull within 2-1 of the Hurricanes in their first-round series.
Staal was penalized at 14:05 of the second period for the trip. His penalty came 30 seconds after Warren Foegele sent the puck over the glass, putting Nashville on a 5-on-3. The Predators scored their first power-play goal of the series.
He also scored a goal at 3:31 of the second that tied it 2-2.
