Federal government approves NHL cohort quarantine proposal for hub city in Canada
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says plan would involve regular screening
The federal government has approved the NHL's proposal of a cohort quarantine approach for players entering Canada, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Friday.
That removes a potential hurdle to the candidacy of Toronto, Edmonton and Vancouver as "hub" cities if the league is able to return to play later this summer.
Freeland said the cohort quarantine would involve regular screening. It would be crucial that the directives of medical officers are closely followed, she added.
WATCH | CBC Sports' Rob Pizzo details why Toronto leads NHL hub plan:
The three Canadian cities, along with Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Pittsburgh, and Minneapolis/St. Paul, are in the running to be hub cities.
The NHL plans to start training camps for the 24 remaining teams on July 10 and hopes to resume play later in the summer.
WATCH | Canada's Deputy PM confirms approval of NHL hub plan:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.