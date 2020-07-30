Arvidsson scores twice as the Predators blank the Stars in exhibition tune-up

Viktor Arvidsson supplied all the offence, and Juuse Saros and Pekka Rinne combined for the shutout as the Nashville Predators blanked the Dallas Stars 2-0 on Thursday in exhibition action.

Arvidsson opened the scoring 3:53 into the game for the Predators and doubled the lead at 8:52 of the second.

Filip Forsberg picked up an assist on both goals.

Saros started the game and stopped 12 shots before Rinne entered and made 14 saves, with the two goaltenders equally splitting ice time.

WATCH | Taking a look inside NHL bubble life:

Photographer Dave Sandford gives insight into what life is like inside the NHL bubble for teams and players in Edmonton. He says everyone is taking the rules surrounding the pandemic very seriously. 9:21

Ben Bishop stopped 16-of-18 shots in 30 minutes of action for the Stars before giving way to Anton Khudobin, who turned away all nine shots his way.

Nashville starts a best-of-five playoff qualification series with the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday.

Dallas plays its first game of the seeding tournament among the top four Western Conference teams against the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday.

Vegas and Arizona were scheduled for an exhibition tilt in Edmonton later Thursday, while the Boston Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets were to meet in Toronto.

Jackets jump on Bruins early

Zach Werenski and Gustav Nyquist scored 18 seconds apart to cap a three-goal first period, and Columbus held on to topple the Bruins.

Boone Jenner opened the scoring 4:27 into the game for the Blue Jackets before Werenski and Nyquist made it a three-goal lead before first intermission. Alexandre Texier added an empty netter late in the third.

David Pastrnak put the Bruins on the board at 12:16 of the second with the first shot Elvis Merzlikins faced after taking over for Joonas Korpisalo at the midway mark of the game.

WATCH | Hockey's return a positive amid pandemic:

For NHL fans, the return of hockey is a more-than-welcome distraction from a year with few things to cheer about — and fans in bubble cities of Toronto and Edmonton are finding creative ways to boost the excitement of watching hockey in the time of COVID-19. 2:01

Korpisalo made 11 saves for Columbus while Merzikins kicked out 12-of-13 shots.

Tuukka Rask stopped 17-of-20 shots for Boston before Jaroslav Halak took over in the second half. He made 10 saves.

Bruins forward Brad Marchand went to the locker-room in third period and never returned. His status is day-to-day.

Columbus opens a best-of-five playoff qualification series with the Toronto Maple Leafs Sunday, while Boston plays its first game of the seeding tournament among the top four Eastern Conference teams against the Philadelphia Flyers on the same day.