Oilers' Connor McDavid scores game-winner in opener with Canucks

Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers opened the 2019-20 NHL season with a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday.

Connor McDavid broke a 2-2 deadlock with five-and-a-half minutes to play, splitting the defence before beating Markstrom to the blocker side on a strong solo effort.

Zack Kassian also scored for the Oilers (1-0-0), who won their sixth straight season opener.

Alexander Edler and Tanner Pearson replied for the Canucks (0-1-0), who had won their previous five season-openers.

The Oilers started the scoring six minutes into the first period when Kassian won a battle in the crease and feed the puck out to Draisaitl, who beat Canucks starter Jacob Markstrom.

Edmonton goalie Mike Smith kept that lead intact through the first, making a huge toe save on J.T. Miller.