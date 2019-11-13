Sharks down Oilers for 4th straight win
Kane scores team-leading 11th goal, Hertl extends point streak
Brent Burns, Patrick Marleau, Barclay Goodrow and Timo Meier scored as San Jose matched its season-high goal total. Erik Karlsson had three assists as the Sharks (8-10-1) wrapped up a six-game homestand with their fourth straight victory after losing seven of eight.
NHL points leader Leon Draisaitl had a goal and an assist, extending his points streak to 10 games, and Zack Kassian and Sam Gagner each added a goal for Pacific Division-leading Edmonton (12-6-2).
The Sharks led early when Burns scored his fourth goal just under four minutes into the game on a powerful wrist shot from the top of the face-off circle that ricocheted into the goal off the top of the post.
The Sharks extended their lead to 2-0 when Kane scored off a rebound of a shot by Brenden Dillon just outside the crease.
WATCH | Draisaitl extends point streak to 11 games:
Marleau redirected a shot by Tim Heed from just inside the blue line for his fourth goal midway through the second to give the Sharks a 3-0 lead. San Jose extended that lead when Goodrow scored at 1:26 of the second.
Edmonton closed within 4-1 midway through the second on Draisaitl's 15th goal, a wrist shot from just inside the blue line.
Hertl scored his eighth goal late in the second. He has seven points (four goals, three assists) over his last four games.
Meier scored his fifth goal for San Jose midway through the third, and Gagner scored with just under eight minutes left, pulling Edmonton within 6-3.
