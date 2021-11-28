Skip to Main Content
NHL

Oilers hold off Golden Knights' comeback effort behind Koskinen's 36-save performance

Mikko Koskinen stopped 36 shots and earned his 11th victory as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Nugent-Hopkins, Hyman, Puljujarvi all score in Edmonton win

W.G. Ramirez · The Associated Press ·
Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen, right, makes one of his 36 saves during the second period of a 3-2 win over the Golden Knights on Saturday in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/AP Photo)

Mikko Koskinen stopped 36 shots and earned his 11th victory as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Koskinen's win total is tied for the NHL's best this season. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zach Hyman and Jesse Puljujarvi scored for the Oilers.

Chandler Stephenson and Reilly Smith scored for Vegas, while Robin Lehner made 27 saves.

Edmonton pushed its lead to three goals when Evan Bouchard sent a rink-length pass into the offensive zone, where Puljujarvi entered on a breakaway and beat Lehner to snap an eight-game goal drought with his seventh of the season.

WATCH | Oilers put away Golden Knights behind early lead:

Oilers' Hyman scores great goal in victory over Golden Knights

2 hours ago
0:51
Zach Hyman's stellar individual effort puts Edmonton up by two as the Oilers defeat Vegas 3-2. 0:51

Stephenson responded with his third goal in three games, whipping past two defenders and finding a leak between Koskinen and the post. Vegas got within a goal when a loose puck in front of Koskinen was batted in by what replays appeared to show Jonathan Marchessault connecting with a backhand, but was credited to Smith for his ninth goal of the season — tied for the team lead.

But Vegas couldn't score again.

The game started with brilliant performances by both goaltenders over the first 17 1/2 minutes, but a pair of Golden Knights turnovers did Lehner no favours in a span of 1:54 late in the period.

First, it was Nugent-Hopkins keeping the puck on a 2-on-1 rush and going far side to beat Lehner for his second goal of the season and 498th career point.

Then, with 16 seconds left in the first, Hyman fought off Vegas' Mark Stone as they entered the zone, and beat Lehner with a backhand to give Edmonton a two-goal lead and registering his ninth goal of the season and 200th career point.

It marked the eighth straight game the Golden Knights were either up or down at least 2-0.

WATCH | Kris Russell sets NHL record for blocked shots:

Oilers' Kris Russell sets NHL record for most blocked shots

3 hours ago
0:20
Edmonton defenceman Kris Russell reaches 1,999 career blocked shots to pass Brent Seabrook for the NHL record. 0:20
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now