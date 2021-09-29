Skip to Main Content
McDavid, Hyman establish early connection in Oilers' blowout win over Kraken

Brendan Perlini scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers cruised to a 6-0 pre-season win over the expansion Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.

Edmonton duo connects for power-play goal in 1st game as teammates

Shane Jones · The Canadian Press ·
Edmonton's Brendan Perlini, left, celebrates a second-period goal as Seattle's Connor Carrick looks on during the Oilers' 6-0 win over the Kraken on Tuesday in pre-season action. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)

Darnell Nurse, Jesse Puljujarvi and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (2-0 in pre-season play) who dressed by far the more experienced lineup on the night.

The Kraken fell to 1-1.

Edmonton started the scoring six minutes into the opening frame as Nurse went coast to coast before beating Kraken goaltender Chris Driedger with a wrist shot from the slot.

Driedger stopped 18-of-23 shots before being replaced by Joey Daccord to start the third period. Daccord had nine saves in relief.

After stopping all 18 shots he faced, Mike Smith made way for Mikko Koskinen in the Edmonton net midway through the second. Koskinen registered 16 saves.

The Oilers, who have had the top power play in the NHL over the past two seasons, were given a five-on-three advantage with eight minutes remaining in the first and made the most of it as Ryan Nugent-Hopkins fed a puck in front to Puljujarvi, who was able to shovel it home.

Edmonton made it 3-0 four minutes later as McDavid made a stellar pass to Hyman at the side of the net for the redirect.

Hyman was making his first-ever appearance for the Oilers after signing as a free agent this summer following six seasons in Toronto.

The Oilers added to their lead with four minutes left in the middle period as Perlini scored his second of the pre-season on a give-and-go with Devin Shore.

They made it 5-0 with 1:36 left in the second as Leon Draisaitl slipped it to McDavid at the side of the net for a power-play goal into a wide-open net.

Perlini continued to open some eyes two minutes into the third, rifling in a long one-timer.

Both teams are right back at it on Wednesday, as the Oilers travel to Winnipeg and the Kraken head to Calgary to face the Flames.

