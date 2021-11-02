Draisaitl shines as Oilers continue dazzling start with win over Kraken
Keith, Yamamoto, Turris also score for Edmonton
Leon Draisaitl had two goals and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers continued their hot start to the season with a 5-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Monday in Edmonton.
Jaden Schwartz and Carson Soucy replied for the Kraken (3-6-1) who have lost two straight.
Edmonton's Mikko Koskinen stopped 27-of-29 shots and Joey Daccord had 18 saves for Seattle.
WATCH | Draisaitl's 4-point night carries Oilers to victory:
Edmonton scored on its first shot of the game two minutes in when a Tyson Barrie blast deflected off of Draisaitl's skate and past Daccord.
Seattle responded just a couple of minutes later as Schwartz scored his first goal of the season, battling to split the defence and then sending a backhand shot through Koskinen's legs.
The Oilers went up 3-1 early in the middle frame when Keith crept up to deposit the rebound from a Draisaitl shot past Daccord.
Seattle clawed back within one with 1:20 left in the second as Soucy joined the rush and picked the top corner.
Edmonton made it 4-2 three minutes into the third as Devin Shore made a nice feed to Turris at the side of the net for the tap-in.
Draisaitl got his fourth point with seven-and-a-half minutes to play as he sent Yamamoto in and he made a nice move to score his first goal in 20 games and just his second in his last 36.
The Oilers remain at home to face the Nashville Predators on Wednesday, while the Kraken return to Seattle to play the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?