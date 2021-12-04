Adam Larsson strikes against former team as Kraken cut down Oilers
Edmonton's 3-game wining streak comes to close against red-hot Seattle
Colin Blackwell and Alex Wennberg scored less than three minutes apart in the second period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Friday night.
Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner made 30 saves as Edmonton snapped a three-game win streak.
After a five-point road trip, Seattle returned home and won its third in the past four and fifth in the past seven, most of those coming against some of the top teams in the league.
Wennberg's goal gave Seattle a 4-2 lead with 4:07 left in the second period when what appeared to be a pass to Marcus Johansson deflected into the Edmonton net.
McDavid pulled with Oilers within one on his 16th with 8:16 remaining in the third.
Gourde scored his sixth goal of the season 49 seconds into the game to put Seattle up 1-0.
Draisaitl scored his league-high 21st to tie it at 6:41 on in the first period, and Larsson scored against his former team to put Seattle back ahead with 9:22 remaining.
Bouchard scored on a slap shot at 8:12 of the second to tie it.
Blackwell put the Kraken back ahead with 6:54 remaining in the middle period, and Wennberg gave them a two-goal 2:47 later.
Skinner's glove save on Morgan Geekie with 8:32 remaining in the third a Seattle power play kept it a two-goal deficit and 16 seconds later, as the advantage ended, McDavid tipped Bouchard's shot from the point past Grubauer.
Three of Seattle's previous four wins had come against some of the best in the Eastern Conference with victories at home over Washington and Carolina, and a road win at Florida.
