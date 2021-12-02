Skip to Main Content
Oilers vault past Penguins in final frame as McDavid takes latest battle against Crosby

Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists and Zach Hyman had two goals as the Edmonton Oilers stole a 5-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday.

Zach Hyman scores 1st 2 Edmonton goals, denied hat trick by offsides review

Shane Jones · The Canadian Press ·
Edmonton's Connor McDavid gets tangled with Pittsburgh's John Marino during the second period of the Oilers' 5-2 win over the Penguins on Wednesday. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)

Kailer Yamamoto and Evan Bouchard also scored for the Oilers (16-5-0), who won their third game in a row and improved to 9-1-0 on home ice, despite getting outshot 34-22.

Jake Guentzel and Teddy Blueger responded for the Penguins (10-8-5), who have lost three straight.

Edmonton started the scoring seven minutes into the opening period as Hyman picked the top corner past Penguins starter Tristan Jarry.

The Oilers came into the game with an 8-0 record when recording the first goal.

WATCH | Oilers skate past Penguins:

McDavid leads Oilers over Penguins for 3rd consecutive victory

2 hours ago
0:57
Edmonton beats Pittsburgh 5-2, Connor McDavid records a goal and three assists. 0:57

Pittsburgh tied the game back up with five minutes left in the first when Guentzel unleashed a one-timer that Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen couldn't get across the crease to stop. The goal extended Guentzel's point streak to 11 games.

McDavid elected to pass on a two-on-one, setting up Hyman's second of the contest and 11th of the season a minute later as Edmonton retook the lead.

A minute into the second period, Blueger beat Koskinen high to the blocker side after taking a nice feed from Evan Rodrigues to tie the game 2-2 for Pittsburgh.

Edmonton made it 3-2 three minutes into the third as Yamamoto deftly deflected a long Tyson Barrie shot into the net.

McDavid earned his third assist of the game playing four-on-four eight minutes into the third as he threaded a pass through to Bouchard for an easy tap-in on another two-on-one opportunity.

The hats came raining down with nine minutes left in the third as it appeared Hyman had scored his first-ever hat trick, but a video review determined the play was offside.

Edmonton put the game away on a McDavid empty-netter.

The Oilers make a quick one-game trip to Seattle on Friday, while the Penguins head to Vancouver to face the Canucks on Saturday.

