Oilers vault past Penguins in final frame as McDavid takes latest battle against Crosby
Zach Hyman scores 1st 2 Edmonton goals, denied hat trick by offsides review
Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists and Zach Hyman had two goals as the Edmonton Oilers stole a 5-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday.
Jake Guentzel and Teddy Blueger responded for the Penguins (10-8-5), who have lost three straight.
Edmonton started the scoring seven minutes into the opening period as Hyman picked the top corner past Penguins starter Tristan Jarry.
The Oilers came into the game with an 8-0 record when recording the first goal.
WATCH | Oilers skate past Penguins:
Pittsburgh tied the game back up with five minutes left in the first when Guentzel unleashed a one-timer that Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen couldn't get across the crease to stop. The goal extended Guentzel's point streak to 11 games.
McDavid elected to pass on a two-on-one, setting up Hyman's second of the contest and 11th of the season a minute later as Edmonton retook the lead.
A minute into the second period, Blueger beat Koskinen high to the blocker side after taking a nice feed from Evan Rodrigues to tie the game 2-2 for Pittsburgh.
Edmonton made it 3-2 three minutes into the third as Yamamoto deftly deflected a long Tyson Barrie shot into the net.
The hats came raining down with nine minutes left in the third as it appeared Hyman had scored his first-ever hat trick, but a video review determined the play was offside.
Edmonton put the game away on a McDavid empty-netter.
The Oilers make a quick one-game trip to Seattle on Friday, while the Penguins head to Vancouver to face the Canucks on Saturday.
