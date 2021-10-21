Oilers place goalie Mike Smith on injured reserve with lower-body injury
The Edmonton Oilers have placed goalie Mike Smith on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.
Head coach Dave Tippett said netminder 'tweaked something' after Tuesday's win
The Edmonton Oilers have placed goalie Mike Smith on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.
The team has also recalled netminder Stuart Skinner from the Bakersfield Condors in the American Hockey League.
Smith was hurt in the second period of Edmonton's 6-5 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. He was replaced in net by Mikko Koskinen.
Head coach Dave Tippett said after the game that Smith "tweaked something" and would see a doctor on Wednesday morning.
Smith, 39, has made three appearances for the Oilers (3-0-0) this season, posting a .920 save percentage and a 3.08 goals-against average.
The native of Kingston, Ont., signed a two-year, US$4.4-million extension with Edmonton in July after tallying a 21-6-2 regular-season record last year with a .923 save percentage and a 2.31 goals-against average.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?