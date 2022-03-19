McDavid, Kane shine as Oilers cruise past Devils for 5th straight win

Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand.

Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of their last five.

Edmonton started the scoring just 1:11 into the first period. Devils goalie Jon Gilles seemed to think he had the puck only to have Jesse Puljujarvi scoop it up behind the net and send it in front to Draisaitl, who put his 41st of the season into a wide-open net.

WATCH l Tyson Barrie snipes top shelf in Oilers' comeback win:

Tyson Barrie snipes top shelf in Oilers' comeback win Duration 0:58 Barrie fired a wrist shot from a tight angle as part of Edmonton's third-period surge to beat the Devils 6-3. 0:58

The Oilers came into the game with a 20-0 record when scoring first this season, the second-best mark in league history after the 1944-1945 Montreal Canadiens, who went 22-0.

The Devils tied it up five minutes into the opening frame as Hischier sent Bratt in on a breakaway and he undressed Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen for his 20th goal.

Edmonton got something of a surprise goal with 2:12 remaining in the second period as it appeared that Gilles had made a pad save on a wraparound attempt by Kane. The play carried on for about 30 seconds before a horn sounded indicating that a review was needed — one that concluded that the puck had crossed the line.

The Devils tied the game again just 26 seconds into the third period as Bratt redirected a puck caroming off the backboards off of Koskinen and in for his second of the game.

New Jersey took the lead 3:14 into the third as a big rebound came out to Hischier, who was left alone in front to slide a backhander into the net before Koskinen could get across.

The Oilers got a bad-angle goal to make it 3-3 nine minutes into the third as Barrie somehow slipped a shot over Gilles' shoulder.

Edmonton then restored its lead eight minutes into the third on the power play as Kane found a loose puck in the slot and guided it in for his second of the game and 12th goal in 23 games with the Oilers.

The Oilers gave themselves some breathing room 49 seconds later as McDavid sent a pass in front that went off Hyman's skate and into the net.

McDavid added an empty-netter to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games, giving him 90 points on the season.

Koskinen improved to 11-1-2 in his last 14 starts.

The Oilers hit the road to take on the Avalanche in Colorado on Monday. The Devils return home to face the New York Rangers on Tuesday.