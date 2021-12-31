Skip to Main Content
Oilers fail to hold on to late lead as Devils get wild OT win on Hughes' 2nd goal

Jack Hughes scored 2:55 into overtime and New Jersey beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 on Friday after Devils coach Lindy Ruff tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the game.

McDavid, Yamamoto each score pair for Edmonton, which dropped 2nd straight

Tom Canavan · The Associated Press ·
Jack Hughes, left, finished with two goals and an assist, including the overtime winner, to lift the New Jersey Devils past the Edmonton Oilers in Newark, N.J. on Friday. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Hughes finished with two goals and an assist. Nico Hischier, rookie Dawson Mercer and Janne Kuokkanen also scored for the Devils, who earned their second straight win after dropping six in a row.

New Jersey was down before Yegor Sharanovich scored on a deflection with 32 seconds left in regulation.

Connor McDavid and Kailer Yamamoto had two goals apiece for Edmonton, which dropped its second straight. Devin Shore also scored.

Oilers goaltender Mike Smith overcame a shaky start to finish with 35 saves. He probably would have liked the game-winner back because Hughes' shot from the top of the left circle seemed to squeeze through his pads.

Smith had stopped Hughes on a breakaway early in the overtime.

The Oilers rallied to take a 5-4 lead when Shore and Yamamoto scored in a 72-second span against Mackenzie Blackwood in the third period. Yamamoto's goal irked the Devils because they felt they controlled the puck to allow the officials to call a delayed penalty.

Alain Nasreddine, who ran the Devils with Ruff out, challenged the call. The officials studied the replay for more than five minutes because announcing the goal could not be challenged.

McDavid tied it at 3 when he scored on a breakaway at 7:57 of the second period. McDavid was set up by a pinpoint pass from defenceman Duncan Keith.

