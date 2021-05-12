Skip to Main Content
Kahun's extra frame tally helps Oilers secure back-to-back OT wins against Canadiens

Dominik Kahun scored the overtime winner for the Edmonton Oilers in a 4-3 win Wednesday over the host Montreal Canadiens.

Edmonton's Connor McDavid scored game-winner at Bell Centre on Monday

The Canadian Press ·
Edmonton Oilers forward Dominik Kahun scores the winning goal in overtime on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Cayden Primeau on Wednesday. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

Kahun went backhand to forehand on a feed from Leon Draisaitl to score the winner 27 seconds into the extra period.

The Oilers posted back-to-back OT wins at the Bell Centre following Monday's 4-3 win, in which captain Connor McDavid scored the winner.

Draisaitl, Alex Chaisson and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also scored for the Oilers (35-18-2). McDavid had two assists for 104 points in 55 games this season, and Mike Smith made 26 saves for the win.

Tyson Barrie also had two assists and now leads all NHL defenceman with 48 points in 55 games, one more than New York Rangers blue-liner Adam Fox.

Edmonton has one game remaining in the regular season Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks before facing the Winnipeg Jets in the playoffs.

Nick Suzuki scored twice and Cole Caufield had a goal and an assist for the Canadiens, who capped their regular season at 24-21-11 and will face the Toronto Maple Leafs in the post-season.

Cayden Primeau stopped 18 shots in the loss.

The score was knotted 2-2 after the opening period.

Draisaitl made it 3-2 for the visitors with a power-play goal at 10:47 of the second period, but Suzuki's second of the game at 8:33 of the third made it 3-3.

Suzuki scored shorthanded at 9:58 of the first period for a 2-1 Montreal lead, but Nugent-Hopkins drew the Oilers even on the same power-play at 10:53.

Caufield scored his fourth goal of the season in his ninth NHL game just 1:58 after the opening faceoff. Chiasson countered for Edmonton at 8:35.

