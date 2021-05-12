Kahun's extra frame tally helps Oilers secure back-to-back OT wins against Canadiens
Edmonton's Connor McDavid scored game-winner at Bell Centre on Monday
Dominik Kahun scored the overtime winner for the Edmonton Oilers in a 4-3 win Wednesday over the host Montreal Canadiens.
Kahun went backhand to forehand on a feed from Leon Draisaitl to score the winner 27 seconds into the extra period.
The Oilers posted back-to-back OT wins at the Bell Centre following Monday's 4-3 win, in which captain Connor McDavid scored the winner.
Tyson Barrie also had two assists and now leads all NHL defenceman with 48 points in 55 games, one more than New York Rangers blue-liner Adam Fox.
Edmonton has one game remaining in the regular season Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks before facing the Winnipeg Jets in the playoffs.
Nick Suzuki scored twice and Cole Caufield had a goal and an assist for the Canadiens, who capped their regular season at 24-21-11 and will face the Toronto Maple Leafs in the post-season.
Cayden Primeau stopped 18 shots in the loss.
The score was knotted 2-2 after the opening period.
Suzuki scored shorthanded at 9:58 of the first period for a 2-1 Montreal lead, but Nugent-Hopkins drew the Oilers even on the same power-play at 10:53.
Caufield scored his fourth goal of the season in his ninth NHL game just 1:58 after the opening faceoff. Chiasson countered for Edmonton at 8:35.
