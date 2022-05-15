Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Oilers blank Kings to prevail in decisive Game 7, advance to 2nd round

The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 2-0 in Game 7 to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Saturday.

Edmonton takes 2-0 home victory

Oilers defenceman Cody Ceci, centre, celebrates his second period goal during a 2-0 game seven win over the Los Angeles Kings in first round Stanley Cup playoff action on Saturday in Edmonton. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

More to come.

