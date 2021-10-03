Oilers' Josh Archibald out indefinitely with myocarditis after bout with COVID-19
Edmonton Oilers forward Josh Archibald is sidelined indefinitely with myocarditis, a heart condition related to his summertime bout with COVID-19.
Regina native tallied 7 goals, 6 assists in 52 games with Edmonton last season
Oilers coach Dave Tippett provided the update Sunday, and it is the same diagnosis that is expected to sideline Edmonton goaltender Alex Stalock for the entire 2021-22 season.
Archibald, who turns 29 on Wednesday, tallied seven goals and six assists in 52 games with the Oilers last season.
A sixth-round draft pick by Pittsburgh in 2011, he has 70 points (39 goals, 31 assists) in 235 career games with the Penguins (2016-17), Arizona Coyotes (2017-19) and Oilers. He won a Stanley Cup with Pittsburgh in 2017.
