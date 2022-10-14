Oilers hire retired defenceman Duncan Keith for player development role
Duncan Keith didn't stay away from the NHL very long. The Edmonton Oilers announced Friday the three-time Stanley Cup winner has been named to a player development role with the organization.
Keith will visit draft picks at the junior level, work with prospects in AHL
Duncan Keith didn't stay away from the NHL very long.
The Edmonton Oilers announced Friday the three-time Stanley Cup winner has been named to a player development role with the organization.
The team said Keith, who retired following the 2021-22 season, will visit draft picks at the junior level and work with prospects in the American Hockey League.
The two-time Norris Trophy winner as the league's top defenceman retired in July after one season with Edmonton following a 16-year career with the Chicago Blackhawks.
Keith won the Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015 before getting traded to Edmonton in July 2021.
He also won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 2015.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?