Oilers stumped by Stars as McDavid held without point for 1st time this season

Red-hot Roope Hintz scored the first of two Dallas power-play goals in the first period, and the Stars handed the Edmonton Oilers just their fifth loss of the season, 4-1 Tuesday night.

Hintz has scored all six of his goals this season in the last six games, and this was his first on a power play. On Saturday, he had become the first Dallas Star to score two short-handed goals in the same game. Hintz added an assist Tuesday, giving him nine points during the six games.

His goal came on a twice-deflected shot by John Klingberg, off Alexander Radulov and Hintz in front of the net at 10:59. It was the first of three assists for Klingberg, equalling the total in his 12 previous games this season.

Jason Robertson, Denis Gurianov and Luke Glendening also scored for Dallas, which has won four of five.

Meanwhile, Edmonton superstar Connor McDavid, who'd tallied 32 points over 17 previous games, and at least one in each, was held off the scoresheet for the first time all season. Teammate and NHL scoring leader Leon Draisaitl recorded an assist.

Stars goalie Jake Oettinger made 21 saves, improving his record to 3-0 in four games this season. He allowed only a goal by the Oilers' Ryan McLeod in the second period.

Hintz assisted on the Stars' second goal, passing cross-ice to Robertson for a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle that beat goalie Stuart Skinner. He stopped 29 shots, one on a breakaway by Michael Raffl in the last minute of a first period that ended 2-0.

The third Dallas goal, at 9:27 of the second, wasn't officially on the power play, but Gurianov scored it 4 seconds after Edmonton's third penalty. He skated in from the left, put the puck on his backhand and slid it past Skinner.

In the third period, Glendening redirected Ryan Suter's shot with his stick waist high into net.

Despite end-to-end skating early in the game, neither team put a shot on goal until 6:04 of playing time, when Oettinger stopped a wrist shot by Edmonton's Evan Bouchard. Skinner's first save came 43 seconds later on a tip-in attempt by Hintz.