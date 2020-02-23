Connor McDavid set to return to Oilers lineup Sunday night against Kings
Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid will return to the lineup Sunday night against the Los Angeles Kings.
Edmonton captain has missed 6 games after suffering a quadriceps injury on Feb. 8
Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid will return to the lineup Sunday night against the Los Angeles Kings.
The Oilers captain has missed six games since suffering a quadriceps injury Feb. 8 against the Nashville Predators.
Edmonton has gone 3-2-1 without McDavid.
Oilers coach Dave Tippett says McDavid will start on a line with Sam Gagner and Alex Chiasson.
McDavid is fifth in NHL scoring this season with 81 points (30 goals, 51 assists) in 55 games.
Edmonton (32-22-7) entered Sunday's play holding the third and final playoff spot in the Pacific Division.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.