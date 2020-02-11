Oilers lose Connor McDavid for 2-3 weeks with injured quad

Edmonton captain Connor McDavid will be out two to three weeks with a quad injury.

"That's a normal timeline for this injury. We're hoping less," GM Ken Holland told reporters Tuesday.

The injury was initially said to be a bruised knee from Saturday's game against the Nashville Predators. McDavid later called it a charley-horse/quad injury.

"I just banged it," he said Monday, saying the leg was "sore and swollen."

The Oilers captain said the injury was not related to the knee problem sustained in last year's season finale against Calgary. McDavid suffered a tear of the posterior cruciate ligament, a torn meniscus and cracked fibia.

The 23-year-old McDavid was second in the league in points with 81 going into Tuesday's play. He had 30 goals and 51 assists.

Edmonton hosted Chicago on Tuesday.