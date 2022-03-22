Skip to Main Content
NHL·New

MacKinnon scores 52 seconds into OT as Avalanche snap Oilers' 5-game win streak

Nathan MacKinnon scored 52 seconds into overtime to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night in Denver, Colo.

Edmonton just 4 points ahead of Dallas for final playoff spot out west

Michael Kelly · The Associated Press ·
Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon, centre, is congratulated after scoring the game-winning goal in overtime by teammates J.T. Compher, left, and Cale Makar in a 3-2 win over the Oilers on Monday in Denver. (David Zalubowski/The Associated Press)

Nathan MacKinnon scored 52 seconds into overtime to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night in Denver, Colo.

MacKinnon, who also had an assist, came into the zone on a 2-on-1 with Cale Makar. Makar fed MacKinnon, who's shot beat Mike Smith for his 22nd of the season to win it.

Mikko Rantanen had two goals, Makar finished with two assists and Darcy Kuemper stopped 23 shots in the fourth straight win for the Avalanche.

Edmonton, which is just four points ahead of Dallas for the last playoff spot in the Western Conference, had won five in a row.

WATCH | MacKinnon stuns Oilers with OT winner:

Avalanche edge Oilers in overtime with Mackinnon's winner

52 minutes ago
Duration 1:19
Edmonton's five-game win streak is snapped as they fall 3-2 in overtime to Colorado who earn their fourth straight victory. 1:19

Kailer Yamamoto had a goal and an assist and Evander Kane also scored for the Oilers. Smith finished with 28 saves.

Rantanen gave Colorado the lead in the first period and answered Yamamoto's tying goal — his 16th of the season — early in the second period with his 31st to tie his career high set in the 2019-20 campaign.

Yamamoto helped Edmonton tie it again when he pounced on a turnover, fed Kane, who was all alone in front of the Avalanche net and beat Kuemper for his 13th of the season at 9:01 of the second.

WATCH | Key moves made on NHL trade deadline day:

The key moves on NHL Trade deadline day

8 hours ago
Duration 3:44
Another deadline is in the books, and Rob Pizzo tells you which players find themselves in new jerseys. 3:44
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now