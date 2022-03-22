MacKinnon scores 52 seconds into OT as Avalanche snap Oilers' 5-game win streak

Nathan MacKinnon scored 52 seconds into overtime to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night in Denver, Colo.

MacKinnon, who also had an assist, came into the zone on a 2-on-1 with Cale Makar. Makar fed MacKinnon, who's shot beat Mike Smith for his 22nd of the season to win it.

Mikko Rantanen had two goals, Makar finished with two assists and Darcy Kuemper stopped 23 shots in the fourth straight win for the Avalanche.

Edmonton, which is just four points ahead of Dallas for the last playoff spot in the Western Conference, had won five in a row.

Kailer Yamamoto had a goal and an assist and Evander Kane also scored for the Oilers. Smith finished with 28 saves.

Rantanen gave Colorado the lead in the first period and answered Yamamoto's tying goal — his 16th of the season — early in the second period with his 31st to tie his career high set in the 2019-20 campaign.

Yamamoto helped Edmonton tie it again when he pounced on a turnover, fed Kane, who was all alone in front of the Avalanche net and beat Kuemper for his 13th of the season at 9:01 of the second.

