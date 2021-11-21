McDavid extends point streak to 17 games to help Oilers defeat Chicago

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers won their second in a row, getting past Chicago 5-2 on Saturday.

Tyson Barrie, Kailer Yamamoto and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers (13-4-0), which improved to 8-1-0 at home.

Alex DeBrincat had a pair of goals for Chicago (5-10-2), which saw a four-game winning streak halted.

The Oilers struck first midway through the opening period. The rebound of Evan Bouchard's point shot came out to McDavid, who netted his 12th of the season before Chicago goaltender Kevin Lankinen could get across. The goal extended McDavid's point streak to 17 games.

Edmonton's lethal power play cashed in on a 5-on-3 just over a minute later as Barrie unleashed a shot from the high slot.

The Oilers made it 3-0 with a short-handed tally with under five minutes to play as Seth Jones' errant drop pass was picked off by Yamamoto, who beat Lankinen high to the glove side.

WATCH l Draisaitl scores again in Oilers' win over Chicago:

Draisaitl scores again in Oilers' win over Chicago 0:51 Leon Draisaitl scored his league-leading 18th goal of the season in Edmonton's 5-2 win over Chicago. 0:51

Edmonton kept it coming as McLeod scored his second career NHL goal with 1:28 left, showing deft hands to score on the backhand.

Picking up an assist on the play was Philip Broberg, who was making his NHL debut. The 20-year-old was the eighth overall selection in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Chicago managed to get one back with just 20 seconds left in the first period as DeBrincat tipped a shot just under the crossbar behind Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner, who finished with 28 saves.

WATCH | 9 best NHL duos of all-time:

9 best NHL duos of all-time...in 90 seconds 2:20 Stopping one superstar is hard enough, stopping these duos was almost impossible. 2:20

After a scoreless second, Chicago made it 4-2 nine minutes into the third as DeBrincat scored his second of the game and 11th of the season on a two-on-one shortly after a penalty expired.

Edmonton put the game away with 3:32 left as Draisaitl scored his league-leading 18th goal on a short-handed breakaway — Edmonton's second shorty of the contest.

Chicago have a quick turnaround as they head to Vancouver to face the Canucks on Sunday. The Oilers begin a three-game road trip in Dallas on Tuesday.