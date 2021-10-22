McDavid scores twice, surpasses milestone 200th goal in Oilers' big win over Coyotes
Edmonton scores 5 goals for 3rd straight game
Connor McDavid scored twice to eclipse 200 career goals and had an assist, Zach Hyman had two goals and the Edmonton Oilers remained undefeated with a 5-1 victory over the winless Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night in Glendale, Ariz.
McDavid scored in the second period to hit the 200-goal mark — two days after teammate Leon Draisaitl reached the milestone — and scored his sixth goal in four games in the third. He has multiple points in every game this season and 11 overall.
Mikko Koskinen had 25 saves in his first start since Mike Smith went on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Warren Foegele also scored for Edmonton.
WATCH | McDavid shines in Oilers win, ecplising 200-goal mark:
Dysin Mayo scored in his NHL debut and Karel Vejmelka stopped 26 shots for the 0-3-1 Coyotes. They allowed at least five goals for the third time this season.
The Coyotes were good in their own end early after first-year coach Alex Tourigny switched up his defensive pairings against Edmonton.
That changed late in the first period, when Foegele used some nifty stickhandling to get around Mayo and beat Vejmelka to the stick side.
WATCH | Oilers' Foegele scores outstanding goal:
The goals kept coming for the Oilers.
Hyman scored a shorthanded goal early in the second, when he kept the puck on a 2-on-1 and beat Vejmelka to the glove side. McDavid made it 3-0 midway through the period, working his way around Coyotes Johan Larsson before whipping a shot past Vejmelka from the right circle.
Arizona finally got to Koskinen early in the third period, when Mayo gathered Ryan Dzingel's cross-ice pass and beat him from the right circle.
The momentum didn't last. Hyman scored on a redirect of a pass from McDavid on a power play and McDavid added his 201st goal a few minutes later on another power play.
