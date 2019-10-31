Oilers snap 2-game slide with win over Blue Jackets
Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl scores twice, adds assist in victory
Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist, Mike Smith stopped 23 shots and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 on Wednesday night.
Draisaitl's second goal, his team-leading 12th of the season, chased Joonas Korpisalo, who had his second lacklustre outing in a row. He allowed four goals on Edmonton's first 12 shots before he was replaced by Elvis Merlikins, who finished with 19 saves.
Zach Werenski scored for the Blue Jackets in their second consecutive loss after going 4-0-2 in the previous six games.
Neal got his 11th goal when he snapped in a power-play shot from the left circle off a pass from Draisaitl 9:11 into the game. Late in the first period, Draisaitl beat Korpisalo from the right circle seconds after a power play ended.
The Oilers opened a 3-0 lead 1:20 into the second when Khaira tapped home a rebound that trickled through Korpisalo's legs.
Columbus got on the board on its first power play. Werenski converted a one-timer from the slot at 6:55 of the second.
