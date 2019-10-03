Edmonton Oilers defenceman Adam Larsson sidelined with foot injury
The Edmonton Oilers have placed defenceman Adam Larsson on long-term injured reserve with a foot injury.
Hurt in 1st period of season-opening win against Vancouver
Larsson was hurt in the first period of Wednesday night's season-opening win against the Vancouver Canucks.
The Oilers say no surgery is required and there is no timetable for Larsson's return.
"He's got a broken bone that's going to take some time to heal. He's disappointed, tough break for him," Oilers coach Dave Tippett said.
The 26-year-old native of Sweden is in his fourth season with the Oilers after spending the first five years of his career with the New Jersey Devils.
Larsson had three goals and 17 assists in 82 games last year.
