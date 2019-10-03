Edmonton Oilers defenceman Adam Larsson sidelined with foot injury

The Edmonton Oilers have placed defenceman Adam Larsson on long-term injured reserve with a foot injury.

Larsson was hurt in the first period of Wednesday night's season-opening win against the Vancouver Canucks.

The Oilers say no surgery is required and there is no timetable for Larsson's return.

"He's got a broken bone that's going to take some time to heal. He's disappointed, tough break for him," Oilers coach Dave Tippett said.

WATCH | McDavid scores a beauty to lift Oilers

Connor McDavid split the defence to score the game-winning goal in Edmonton's 3-2 victory. 0:25

The 26-year-old native of Sweden is in his fourth season with the Oilers after spending the first five years of his career with the New Jersey Devils.

Larsson had three goals and 17 assists in 82 games last year.