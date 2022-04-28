Dustin Brown, 2-time Stanley Cup champion with Kings, to retire after playoffs
Former Los Angeles captain spent 18 season with club, scored 325 goals
Los Angeles Kings forward Dustin Brown will retire after this season, his 18th with the club.
Brown has played in a franchise record 1,295 regular-season games during his 18 seasons as a physical two-way forward for the Kings. The upstate New York native was a first-round draft pick in 2003. He spent eight seasons as Los Angeles' captain, raising the Stanley Cup first after both of the team's championships in 2012 and 2014.
Brown has 325 goals and 387 assists in his career. He has nine goals and 19 assists in 63 games this season for Los Angeles.
Brown is one of the four remaining members of the Kings' championship teams, along with goalie Jonathan Quick, defenceman Drew Doughty and captain Anze Kopitar.
A true King 👑<br><br>Dustin Brown, a two-time Stanley Cup champion and our all-time leader in regular-season games played, will retire from the NHL at the conclusion of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs.<br><br>🔗 <a href="https://t.co/jzeoTK2LM2">https://t.co/jzeoTK2LM2</a> <a href="https://t.co/c8276Wnz2g">pic.twitter.com/c8276Wnz2g</a>—@LAKings
