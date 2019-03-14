NHL's losers find out who will be the winner on April 9
Lottery draft will air as 1-hour broadcast; entry draft is June 21 in Vancouver
The NHL draft lottery will be held in Toronto and aired in a one-hour television program on April 9, the league announced Wednesday.
The 15 teams that do not qualify for the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs — or the clubs that have acquired the first-round picks of those non-playoff teams — will participate.
The lottery consists of three drawings: the first determines which team gets the first overall selection, the second draw decides the club picking second overall and the third will decide which franchise drafts third overall.
After each lottery draw, the odds for the remaining teams will increase on a proportionate basis for the remaining draws.
The 12 clubs that do not earn a top three selection will be assigned picks No. 4 through 15, in reverse order of their regular-season point totals.
Rogers Arena in Vancouver will host the NHL Draft on June 21 and 22.
