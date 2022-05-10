Skip to Main Content
Canadiens win NHL Draft Lottery, will own top pick for 1st time since 1980

The Montreal Canadiens will be selecting first in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on July 7. With the best odds (18.5 per cent) entering Tuesday's draft lottery, Montreal will hold the first-overall pick for a record sixth time — and the first time since 1980.

Montreal entered lottery with best odds at 18.5 per cent

CBC Sports ·
The Montreal Canadiens entered Tuesday's NHL Draft Lottery with the best odds (18.5 per cent) of winning the No. 1 overall pick. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

The Montreal Canadiens are on the clock.

The Canadiens won Tuesday evening's draft lottery and own the top pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, which will be held in Montreal between July 7-8.

After entering the draw with the best odds (18.5 per cent) of any franchise, Montreal will hold the first-overall pick for a record sixth time — and the first time since 1980.

More to come.

