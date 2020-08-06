NHL draft lottery, including No. 1 pick, resumes Monday
8 teams that don't advance from qualifiers will have 12.5% chance to claim top pick
The No. 1 overall pick will be awarded when the 2020 NHL Draft Lottery resumes Monday at 6 p.m. ET.
The league said Thursday that Phase 2 of the lottery will take place at NHL Network studios in Secaucus, N.J.
The eight teams that do not advance from the current 2020 Stanley Cup qualifiers each will have a 12.5 per cent chance to claim the top pick.
The seven teams whose ping-pong balls are not drawn for the No. 1 pick on Monday will be placed in the ninth through 15th draft positions, based on the inverse order of their points percentages at the time the regular season was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WATCH | Placeholder team earns top pick:
The second through eighth selections were determined in the first phase of the lottery on June 26. The remaining 16 selections for the first round of the draft will be determined by the results of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
1. TBD
2. Los Angeles Kings
3. Ottawa Senators (from San Jose Sharks)
4. Detroit Red Wings
5. Ottawa Senators
6. Anaheim Ducks
7. New Jersey Devils
8. Buffalo Sabres
9. TBD
10. TBD
11. TBD
12. TBD
13. TBD
14. TBD
15. TBD
