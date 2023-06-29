Content
Hockey

Trade action picks up on 2nd day of NHL draft with Edmonton, Chicago making moves

NHL teams got back to wheeling and dealing on the second day of the NHL draft. After the quietest opening round on the trade front in 16 years — there were exactly zero moves made during Wednesday night's made-for-TV event — a couple of general managers made up for lost time.

Oilers deal Yamamoto, Kostin to Red Wings for future considerations

Joshua Clipperton · The Canadian Press ·
A hockey player handles the puck.
The Edmonton Oilers traded forward Kailer Yamamoto to the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday (Ashley Landis/The Associated Press)

The Oilers made the biggest move, shipping wingers Kailer Yamamoto and Klim Kostin to the Detroit Red Wings for future considerations in a salary dump that gives Edmonton GM Ken Holland some salary cap flexibility ahead of the opening of free agency Saturday.

Chicago acquired Josh Bailey and a 2026 second-round pick from the New York Islanders for future considerations earlier Thursday. The veteran forward was reportedly placed on waivers to execute a buyout of the final year of his contract, which carries a $5 million US salary cap hit.

Chicago also picked up winger Corey Perry from the Tampa Bay Lightning for a seventh-rounder in 2024.

If the 38-year-old pending unrestricted free agent signs on in the Windy City, he'll join both Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno — acquired from the Boston Bruins before the draft — to help guide and insulate No. 1 pick Connor Bedard.

