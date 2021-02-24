NHL down to a season-low 8 players on COVID list

The NHL is down to a season-low eight players on the COVID-19 list after play on Tuesday night, five of them on the Philadelphia Flyers.

That's a marked improvement in the 11 days since the league had a season-high 59 players on the list.

The Flyers have moved into third among NHL teams, with players spending a combined total of 98 days on the list, one more than Buffalo.

Only the Calgary Flames and Montreal Canadiens remain perfect so far this season. Neither Canadian team has had a player put on the list.

The St. Louis Blues and Toronto Maple Leafs each have had a player added to the COVID-19 list over the past few days, bringing the total number of players who have spent at least one day on it to 126.