NHL down to a season-low 8 players on COVID list
The NHL is down to a season-low eight players on the COVID-19 list after play on Tuesday night, with five of them being on the Philadelphia Flyers alone.
5 of them are currently on the Philadelphia Flyers
The NHL is down to a season-low eight players on the COVID-19 list after play on Tuesday night, five of them on the Philadelphia Flyers.
That's a marked improvement in the 11 days since the league had a season-high 59 players on the list.
The Flyers have moved into third among NHL teams, with players spending a combined total of 98 days on the list, one more than Buffalo.
Only the Calgary Flames and Montreal Canadiens remain perfect so far this season. Neither Canadian team has had a player put on the list.
The St. Louis Blues and Toronto Maple Leafs each have had a player added to the COVID-19 list over the past few days, bringing the total number of players who have spent at least one day on it to 126.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.