Potent power play pushes Canucks past Red Wings to stay perfect at home

A potent power play scored a trio of goals for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, leading the home team to a 5-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

J.T. Miller had a pair of goals for the Canucks (3-2-0) while Elias Pettersson and Alex Edler each had a goal and a pair of assists.

Troy Stecher also had a goal and Brock Boeser tallied three assists for Vancouver.

The Red Wings' lone goal came from Dylan Larkin and netminder Jonathan Bernier stopped 27-of-32 shots for Detroit (3-3-0).

Vancouver beat Detroit 5-1 to win its third-straight game. 0:29

Thatcher Demko had 26 saves for Vancouver to collect his first win of the season in his first start.

The Canucks have won three games in a row, matching last year's best win streak.