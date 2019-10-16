Potent power play pushes Canucks past Red Wings to stay perfect at home
A potent power play scored a trio of goals for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, leading the home team to a 5-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings.
Miller, Edler, Pettersson lead Vancouver's offensive onslaught
A potent power play scored a trio of goals for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, leading the home team to a 5-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings.
J.T. Miller had a pair of goals for the Canucks (3-2-0) while Elias Pettersson and Alex Edler each had a goal and a pair of assists.
Troy Stecher also had a goal and Brock Boeser tallied three assists for Vancouver.
The Red Wings' lone goal came from Dylan Larkin and netminder Jonathan Bernier stopped 27-of-32 shots for Detroit (3-3-0).
WATCH | Miller scores pair in Canucks' win:
Thatcher Demko had 26 saves for Vancouver to collect his first win of the season in his first start.
The Canucks have won three games in a row, matching last year's best win streak.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.