NHL

NHL to stop testing asymptomatic players, staff after all-star break: reports

The NHL will stop testing asymptomatic players and staff following the all-star break in February, ESPN and The Athletic reported Tuesday.

Testing will be required for cross-border travel, those showing COVID-19 symptoms

After the all-star break in February, the NHL reportedly will stop testing players not showing COVID-19 symptoms. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Testing still will be required for cross-border travel and, of course, for those who show symptoms of COVID-19.

The league and the NHLPA have reached an agreement on the new protocol, per the reports. However, the sides will meet again at the end of the month to formalize the change, provided cases are in decline, per the reports.

All-star weekend is Feb. 4-5 in Las Vegas. Players will be tested prior to arriving but not once they are there.

The league moved to daily testing in December but has softened some policies since, including reducing the isolation period from 10 days to five for players and staff who are asymptomatic.

