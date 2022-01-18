NHL to stop testing asymptomatic players, staff after all-star break: reports
Testing will be required for cross-border travel, those showing COVID-19 symptoms
The NHL will stop testing asymptomatic players and staff following the all-star break next month, ESPN and The Athletic reported Tuesday.
Testing still will be required for cross-border travel and, of course, for those who show symptoms of COVID-19.
The league and the NHLPA have reached an agreement on the new protocol, per the reports. However, the sides will meet again at the end of the month to formalize the change, provided cases are in decline, per the reports.
All-star weekend is Feb. 4-5 in Las Vegas. Players will be tested prior to arriving but not once they are there.
The league moved to daily testing in December but has softened some policies since, including reducing the isolation period from 10 days to five for players and staff who are asymptomatic.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?