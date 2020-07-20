NHL reports 2 positive COVID-19 tests from 800 players over 5 days of camp
League slated to enter Phase 4 on Aug. 1 with playoff games in Edmonton, Toronto
The NHL says two players tested positive for COVID-19 during the first week of training camps.
The league said in a release Monday that 2,618 tests were completed on more than 800 players.
The two players that tested positive are currently in self-isolation.
Training camps opened July 13 to kick off Phase 3 of the league's return to play plan.
The NHL is scheduled enter Phase 4 on Aug. 1 when teams return to play in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto.
The league said 30 players tested positive for COVID-19 in testing during Phase 2 of the plan, with another 13 testing positive outside of the league's protocol.
Phase 2, which ran from June 8 to July 12, allowed players to train in small groups at their teams' facilities.
