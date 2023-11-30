Corey Perry apologizes, says he's seeking help for 'struggles with alcohol'

Corey Perry says he has started seeking help for his struggles with alcohol following his release from the NHL's Chicago team.

Perry released a statement Friday apologizing to the franchise, his family and his fans a day after he had his contract with Chicago terminated.

Without providing further details, Perry said his behaviour that led to his dismissal was "inappropriate and wrong."

Chicago placed Perry on unconditional waivers Tuesday after revealing an internal investigation found the veteran forward had engaged in "unacceptable" conduct that violated the team's code of conduct. He cleared waivers Wednesday and had his one-year, $4 million US contract ended.

Perry said in the statement that he is "sickened" that his actions led to speculation and rumours that impacted others.

He said his situation did not involve his teammates or their families.

The 38-year-old said he has started working with mental health and substance abuse experts and is taking steps to "ensure this never happens again."