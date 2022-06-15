NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says league projected to set revenue record this season
Estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion US says NHL commissioner
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game.
The league generated $4.6 billion in the last normal full season in 2018-19, before the pandemic wreaked havoc on sports and more specifically the NHL given its larger reliance on ticket revenue and other arena money that was not possible with no fans in the building or limited capacities.
The financial increase also stems from new U.S. media rights deals with ESPN and Turner Sports that went into effect this season.
An average of 6.28 goals were scored each game during the regular season, the highest scoring rate since 1992-93. Bettman also expressed joy and relief at a return to normalcy in his first Cup Final address done in person in three years.
