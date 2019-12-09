NHL commissioner speaks at Board of Governors meeting following allegations against coaches

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman is expected to address a potential new code-of-conduct policy for the league tonight, with CBCSports.ca carrying live stream coverage at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Bettman is at the NHL Board of Governors meeting in Pebble Beach, Calif., where he'll speak publicly for the first time since various allegations surfaced against coaches.

Bill Peters resigned as Calgary's head coach after being accused of using a racial slur a decade ago by former player Akim Aliu. Peters was also accused of physical abuse by another former player.

Soon after Peters resigned, the Chicago Blackhawks put assistant coach Marc Crawford on leave while the team investigates allegations of physical abuse made against him by two other former players.

WATCH: Akim Aliu sees big changes coming to NHL