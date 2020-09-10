Bruce Cassidy named NHL coach of the year after Bruins' Presidents Trophy run
55-year-old edges out Philadelphia's Vigneault, Columbus' Tortorella for honour
Bruce Cassidy was revealed Wednesday night as the winner of the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year for leading the Boston Bruins to the Presidents' Trophy a season after taking them to the Stanley Cup Final.
Cassidy edged out Philadelphia's Alain Vigneault for his first Jack Adams honour. Columbus Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella finished third in the voting, which is done by broadcasters.
Boston finished six points ahead of the next-closest team in the standings when the season came to a halt in March. The Bruins had a league-best 100 points even after coming off a Game 7 loss to St. Louis in the final.
Much like 2019 Cup winner Craig Berube, Cassidy, 55, is in his second stint as an NHL head coach and has fared much better this time around. Cassidy was fired 25 games into his second season with Washington in 2003-04 and went back to junior hockey and the minors to pay some dues and get back to the NHL.
Boston made the playoffs after he replaced Claude Julien during the 2016-17 season and each year since.
